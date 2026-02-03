$42.970.16
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 6270 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 5032 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 15467 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 23106 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 15192 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 23275 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 33609 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 31478 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 28731 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Blackout occurred in Russia's Belgorod: missile attack reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

In Belgorod and the region, electricity and communication disappeared after a missile alert was announced. The governor stated that an infrastructure facility was damaged.

Blackout occurred in Russia's Belgorod: missile attack reported

A blackout occurred in Belgorod and the surrounding region. It is reported that power outages and communication problems have been observed in the Russian region, according to UNN, citing Russian media and the regional governor. 

"Power has gone out in Belgorod and the Belgorod district," Russian media reported.

It is reported that a missile alert was previously announced and sounds of explosions were heard. Communication problems are also reported, including with MegaFon.

ATESH partisans "congratulated" Russian military engineers with sabotage on the railway near Belgorod21.01.26, 10:08 • 3929 views

The regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced an alleged missile attack on the city and region. 

"Preliminarily, there are no casualties. There is serious damage to an infrastructure facility. All operational services are working on site. Information about the consequences is being clarified," Gladkov wrote. 

Russian Belgorod and Oryol plunged into blackout after drone attack09.01.26, 01:58 • 11621 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity