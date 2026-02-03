Blackout occurred in Russia's Belgorod: missile attack reported

A blackout occurred in Belgorod and the surrounding region. It is reported that power outages and communication problems have been observed in the Russian region, according to UNN, citing Russian media and the regional governor.

"Power has gone out in Belgorod and the Belgorod district," Russian media reported.

It is reported that a missile alert was previously announced and sounds of explosions were heard. Communication problems are also reported, including with MegaFon.

The regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced an alleged missile attack on the city and region.

"Preliminarily, there are no casualties. There is serious damage to an infrastructure facility. All operational services are working on site. Information about the consequences is being clarified," Gladkov wrote.

