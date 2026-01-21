Photo: t.me/atesh_ua

Partisans from the "ATESH" movement disrupted the supply of Russian army units in the north of the Kharkiv region. They carried out sabotage on a railway section in the area of the settlement of Razumnoye, Belgorod region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the "ATESH" movement.

As a result of disabling the relay cabinet, the operation of an important transport artery, which is used to deliver resources for the "North" group, was temporarily blocked.

This branch is often a key link in the supply system of the 380th and 345th motorized rifle regiments of the Russian Armed Forces operating in the Kharkiv direction in the area of the settlements of Krasne, Morokhovets, and Lukyantsi. Through this hub, the occupiers transfer ammunition, fuel, and other logistical cargo directly to the line of contact. - the "ATESH" report says.

It is also reported that this happened on the day of Russian military engineers. Interference with the automation caused serious delays in train traffic, "ATESH" added.

Echelons with ammunition could not arrive at their destination on time, which led to a temporary disruption of supplies and a shortage of ammunition at advanced positions. While the enemy is trying to eliminate the consequences of the sabotage, the regiment's logistics remain on pause. "ATESH" sincerely congratulates the military engineers of the Russian Federation on their professional holiday! You will have a lot of work now - we are actively working on it. Don't thank us. - the post says.

