January 20, 08:12 PM • 18085 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 37718 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 33208 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 53127 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 35002 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 48764 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 26009 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29448 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 27015 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27581 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
ATESH partisans "congratulated" Russian military engineers with sabotage on the railway near Belgorod

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The ATESH movement disrupted the supply of Russian army units in the north of Kharkiv Oblast by carrying out sabotage on the railway in Belgorod Oblast. This caused train delays and a shortage of ammunition at forward positions.

ATESH partisans "congratulated" Russian military engineers with sabotage on the railway near Belgorod
Photo: t.me/atesh_ua

Partisans from the "ATESH" movement disrupted the supply of Russian army units in the north of the Kharkiv region. They carried out sabotage on a railway section in the area of the settlement of Razumnoye, Belgorod region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the "ATESH" movement.

Details

As a result of disabling the relay cabinet, the operation of an important transport artery, which is used to deliver resources for the "North" group, was temporarily blocked.

This branch is often a key link in the supply system of the 380th and 345th motorized rifle regiments of the Russian Armed Forces operating in the Kharkiv direction in the area of the settlements of Krasne, Morokhovets, and Lukyantsi. Through this hub, the occupiers transfer ammunition, fuel, and other logistical cargo directly to the line of contact.

- the "ATESH" report says.

It is also reported that this happened on the day of Russian military engineers. Interference with the automation caused serious delays in train traffic, "ATESH" added.

Echelons with ammunition could not arrive at their destination on time, which led to a temporary disruption of supplies and a shortage of ammunition at advanced positions. While the enemy is trying to eliminate the consequences of the sabotage, the regiment's logistics remain on pause. "ATESH" sincerely congratulates the military engineers of the Russian Federation on their professional holiday! You will have a lot of work now - we are actively working on it. Don't thank us.

- the post says.

Recall

Recently, partisans from the "ATESH" movement carried out sabotage at an electrical substation in Bryansk, damaging equipment and disrupting power supply to military facilities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kharkiv Oblast