742mm
Bitcoin updated its historical maximum, reaching the level of $111,999

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45 views

On the night of July 9-10, 2025, Bitcoin reached a new historical maximum of $111,999, increasing by 3.3% per day. The cryptocurrency's market capitalization is $2.02 trillion, and the growth is attributed to the weakening dollar and demand from institutional investors.

Bitcoin updated its historical maximum, reaching the level of $111,999

On the night of July 9-10, 2025, Bitcoin updated its all-time high, at one point reaching $111,999. Over the day, the price of the first cryptocurrency increased by 3.3%, reports UNN with reference to TradingView.

Details

Over the past week, Bitcoin's price growth was 5.4%. At the same time, the cryptocurrency's market capitalization remains at $2.02 trillion.

Bitcoin set its previous record on May 21, when the price rose above $111,800. Some experts believe that the difficult situation in the global financial system contributes to Bitcoin's growth. In particular, the significant weakening of the US dollar plays a major role.

In addition, demand for digital assets from institutional investors also has a certain impact. Thus, in the period from June 30 to July 3, 2025, the net capital inflow into spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs amounted to $988.79 million.

Recall

From two Bitcoin wallets that had been inactive for 14 years, 20,000 BTC worth $2.18 billion were transferred on July 4. These coins were purchased in 2011 for $0.78, and now this is potentially a significant profit.

Bitcoin rises to $109,000 amid Trump and Musk statements07.07.25, 15:08 • 1249 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Bitcoin
Tesla
$
