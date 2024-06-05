Bitcoin crossed the price mark of 70 thousand dollars. The price of bitcoin has increased by more than 12% over the past month, while over the past day it has risen by more than 3%, writes UNN with reference to Investing.com.

"The mark of 72 thousand is a fuse that triggers a cascade of elimination. Short positions worth США 1.5 billion are ready for liquidation, up to 7 75,000 and a new historical high," said cryptanalyst Willie Wu.

Meanwhile, trader and analyst Peter Brandt predicted that according to the patterns of previous cycles that occurred after halving, by the end of August 2025, the value of bitcoin could reach from.130,000 to. 150,000.

According to data from the investment company Bernstein, the total value of spot exchange-traded funds for bitcoin and ether may grow to 4 450 billion in the next few years, and the bitcoin exchange rate will reach 9 90 thousand by the end of 2024.