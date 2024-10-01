ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 66231 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103420 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166903 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137793 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139037 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182165 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112071 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172715 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104746 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Bitcoin crossed the $63 thousand price mark: will the cryptocurrency continue to grow

Bitcoin crossed the $63 thousand price mark: will the cryptocurrency continue to grow

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17693 views

Bitcoin has recovered from its fall, ending September with a 7.3% gain. Experts point to possible further growth of the cryptocurrency, despite market volatility and warnings of potential difficulties.

Bitcoin recovered from a brief dip below $63,000 and ended September with a 7.3% gain, reaching its best ever figure for that month.

Despite the market volatility, experts point to possible further growth of cryptocurrencies, although there are also warnings of possible difficulties.

Writes UNN with reference to Investing.

Bitcoin recovered from a brief drop below $63,000 earlier this week. Now at $63,950, the leading cryptocurrency ended September with a 7.3% gain, its best performance for the month in history.

The past few days have been a hot spot for a series of events that have simultaneously renewed optimism in global markets, with bitcoin at the forefront. The feeling of FOMO (fear of missing out) has returned to the market, indicating a readiness for further growth

- said Christian Haralampiev, Head of Structured Products at Nexo.

However, this optimistic outlook is tempered by warnings, such as a peak in social sentiment, which could indicate potential difficulties ahead of new waves of growth,” he added.

The broader cryptocurrency market also suffered losses on Monday, with bitcoin down 3.7% and other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Solana down 2.8% and 1.9% respectively.

Several altcoins, including Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, and Chainlink, lost more than 5%. Meanwhile, US equity indices remained largely stable throughout the day but declined towards the end of the session.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that although further rate cuts are planned, they may be less aggressive than before.

Despite market volatility, bitcoin is showing resilience. Historically, September has been a difficult month for bitcoin, but this year's gains suggest that October could be even more successful.

Recall 

Yesterday, the price of bitcoin today settled at $63,259, the best result for the cryptocurrency in September in recent years.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
bitcoinBitcoin
ethereumEthereum

