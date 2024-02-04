Biden wins the primary in South Carolina

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 23328 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109479 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116949 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159468 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162166 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261477 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175981 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166667 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148519 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232745 views

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 73159 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 72847 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 52661 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 27789 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 64463 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261488 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232752 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218347 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243874 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230268 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109492 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 86367 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 91191 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115338 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116126 views
Biden wins the primary in South Carolina

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107976 views

President Biden received about 97% of the vote in the South Carolina Democratic primary, securing more delegates as he seeks to win the nomination.

U.S. President Joe Biden has won the South Carolina primary. The incumbent won about 97% of the vote, The Associated Press reports, according to UNN.

Details

His opponents - Minnesota House member Dean Phillips and writer Marianne Williamson  - failed to break the 2% mark.

In South Carolina, 55 delegates are up for grabs and will be distributed proportionally among the politicians after the ballots are counted. Biden needs to receive at least 1,969 delegate votes to formally nominate himself for the presidency at the party convention to be held in Chicago on August 18-22.

Addendum Addendum

On January 23, the primaries were held in New Hampshire, where Biden also won with 63.9% of the vote. However, the Democratic National Committee stripped the state of its delegates after local authorities refused to postpone the vote to a later date. The New Hampshire government did not make any concessions, citing a local law from 1975, according to which primaries in the state must be held at least one week earlier than in other US states.

For this reason, Biden's name was not on the ballot, but his supporters urged voters to write the president's name by hand on the ballot

25.04.23, 19:18 • 482075 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsElections 2014
south-carolinaSouth Carolina
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
chicagoChicago

