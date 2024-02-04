Biden wins the primary in South Carolina

U.S. President Joe Biden has won the South Carolina primary. The incumbent won about 97% of the vote, The Associated Press reports, according to UNN.

Details

His opponents - Minnesota House member Dean Phillips and writer Marianne Williamson - failed to break the 2% mark.

In South Carolina, 55 delegates are up for grabs and will be distributed proportionally among the politicians after the ballots are counted. Biden needs to receive at least 1,969 delegate votes to formally nominate himself for the presidency at the party convention to be held in Chicago on August 18-22.

Addendum Addendum

On January 23, the primaries were held in New Hampshire, where Biden also won with 63.9% of the vote. However, the Democratic National Committee stripped the state of its delegates after local authorities refused to postpone the vote to a later date. The New Hampshire government did not make any concessions, citing a local law from 1975, according to which primaries in the state must be held at least one week earlier than in other US states.

For this reason, Biden's name was not on the ballot, but his supporters urged voters to write the president's name by hand on the ballot