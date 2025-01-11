Biden will speak at the State Department on Monday and summarize US foreign policy during his term

On Monday, January 13, U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver his final speech at the U.S. State Department to highlight his administration's important foreign policy achievements. This is reported by the Associated Press (AP), UNN reports.

It is noted that Joe Biden's speech was reported by a senior administration official who wished to remain anonymous in order to familiarize himself with the plans for the speech.

In his speech, Biden is expected to talk about his team's efforts to expand NATO, rally allies to provide Ukraine with a steady stream of military aid - writes AR.

Biden is also expected to mention the conclusion of a security and cooperation agreement between Japan, South Korea, and other countries.

The Associated Press recalled that in 2021, Biden had already given a speech at the State Department. Then he spoke about his team's planned foreign policy at the beginning of the presidential term.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce new sanctions targeting Russia's economy this week as part of measures to bolster Ukraine's military efforts against Russia before Donald Trump takes office.