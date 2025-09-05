Biden underwent surgery to remove cancerous skin lesions - CNN

Former US President Joe Biden underwent surgery to remove skin cancer. This was reported by his press secretary, according to UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

Joe Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery, a procedure used to remove cancerous skin lesions, Biden's spokesman said on Thursday, just months after the 82-year-old former president was diagnosed with prostate cancer. - CNN writes.

The spokesman did not specify when the surgery took place, but the news came after a video circulated online showing the former president with a scar on his forehead.

Additionally

Mohs surgery is a procedure in which thin layers of skin are removed and examined under a microscope until the doctor sees no signs of cancerous skin cells. It is usually used to treat cancerous lesions that have returned after previous treatment, are growing rapidly, or are in important areas such as the face, hands, or genitals.

In 2023, when Biden was president, a lesion was removed from his chest, which later tested positive for basal cell carcinoma. At the time, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who was Biden's physician at the White House, stated that "all cancerous tissue was successfully removed," and Biden would continue "dermatological surveillance."

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer. It grows slowly and is usually curable.

Addition

In May, Biden was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones. Biden later told CNN that he had started taking pills to treat the cancer.

Biden denied hiding the illness. His spokesman noted that until May 16, no one, including Joe Biden himself, was aware of the illness.

Current President of the United States of America Donald Trump stated that he "does not feel sorry" for his predecessor Joe Biden after reports of his cancer.