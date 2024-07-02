Biden says Supreme Court decision on Trump's partial immunity "sets a precedent"
Kyiv • UNN
Biden criticized the Supreme Court's decision to grant partial immunity to former presidents, saying it sets a dangerous precedent that undermines the rule of law and gives the president virtually unlimited power.
US President Joe Biden said that the Supreme Court's decision on the lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump sets a precedent and undermines the rule of law. Mr. Biden's statement was made in a televised address to US citizens, UNN reports .
Details
On July 1, the court ruled that the country's former presidents retain significant immunity from prosecution for actions committed during their time in office.
"This is a new principle and a dangerous precedent, because the power of the office will no longer be limited by law .... The only restrictions will be set by the president himself," Joe Biden said in a speech at the White House.
He noted that the United States as a state was founded on the principle that "there are no kings in America," under which everyone is equal before the law. The Supreme Court's decision in this context means that "there are virtually no restrictions on the president's actions," Biden said.
Context
According to the Supreme Court's decision, the issue of Trump's immunity in the Capitol storming case must first be considered by lower courts. The court also clarified that the former president's immunity does not apply to his actions that he committed in private. The case of the former president's alleged involvement in the storming of the Capitol will be sent for a new trial.
The US Supreme Court rules that Trump may have immunity in the case of the Capitol storming01.07.24, 23:09 • 25959 views