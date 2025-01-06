Biden makes a statement about Trump and the events of January 6, 2021 in the Capitol

President Joe Biden emphasized the need to remember the events of January 6, 2021, when rioters attacked the Capitol, threatening the lives of elected officials and law enforcement officers.

Writes The Washington Post, reports UNN.

Biden called for the protection of democratic traditions and a peaceful transition of power, emphasizing that democracy is not guaranteed even in America.This January 6, order will be restored.

Secretaries, staff, and members of Congress will gather to certify the results of a free and fair presidential election and ensure a peaceful transition of power. According to Biden, the Capitol Police will stand guard over the fortress of American democracy.

The head of the White House noted that this is a ceremony that has made America a beacon for the world for more than two centuries, it confirms the will of the voters.

For most of our history, this procedure was considered a formality, a routine act. But after what we all witnessed on January 6, 2021, we know that we can no longer take it for granted - the President noted.

He recalled how violent rioters attacked the Capitol, threatened the lives of elected officials and attacked law enforcement officers.

Biden said that Americans should be proud that democracy has withstood this attack. He called for remembering the wisdom of the proverb that any nation that forgets its past is doomed to repeat it.

Joe Biden urged not to forget about attempts to rewrite the history of the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He noted that there are efforts to make Americans forget what happened that day and present it as just a protest that got out of hand.

Biden said this was not true, emphasizing that thousands of rioters had attacked the Capitol, harming law enforcement and threatening the life of the vice president.

The President also noted that over time, new generations will learn about these events from videos, testimonies, and history books, and that it is important to pass on the truth about this day to future generations.

He emphasized that democracy is not guaranteed, even in America, and each generation must defend it to preserve the freedoms and rights it provides.

Biden also said that the 2024 presidential election was peaceful, and he officially invited Donald Trump to the White House on January 20 in the morning for a peaceful transfer of power in accordance with traditions.

On January 6, 2021, during a meeting of the US Congress to certify the results of the presidential election, Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol. As a result, there were deaths. And today, on January 6, the United States is officially certifying the results of the presidential election held in November.