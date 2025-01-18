Biden is preparing a book about his presidency after leaving the White House

The Democratic president is preparing to leave the White House. He plans to write a book after leaving office, which will give him the opportunity to try to shape the narrative of his presidency.

President Joe Biden says he's writing a book. The White House has confirmed to Axios that the book will be an opportunity for Biden to try to shape the narrative around his presidency and the tumultuous weeks leading up to his historic 2024 withdrawal from the race.

There have been numerous reports about Biden's fateful decision to run again in 2024 and eventually step down after a disastrous debate with President-elect Trump, most of them unflattering to the 82-year-old president.

Biden's own version of these events is hardly recorded, except for his contradictory claims that he could have defeated Trump.

If the book project comes to fruition, it will be a chance for Biden to fully articulate his views on what he has achieved and why he managed the 2024 cycle the way he did. - transmits to Axios.

NBC News first reported that Biden was planning to write a book. A White House spokesman confirmed the plans but did not provide further details.

