Biden explains why he called Japan "xenophobic" along with India, Russia and China

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88620 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108998 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151772 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155700 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251623 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174466 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165676 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148368 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36697 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70971 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38840 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32276 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64832 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251623 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226579 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212546 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238266 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225013 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88620 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64832 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70971 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113183 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114068 views
Biden explains why he called Japan "xenophobic" along with India, Russia and China

Biden explains why he called Japan "xenophobic" along with India, Russia and China

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18660 views

Biden called Japan, India, Russia, and China "xenophobes" for not accepting more immigrants, arguing that encouraging immigration would boost their economies.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called close U.S. ally Japan "xenophobic," just weeks after he praised the U.S.-Japan alliance. On Thursday, White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said the president was trying to convey a "broader message." This was reported by CNN, UNN.

Details

Biden made this point  at an off-camera event, arguing that Japan, along with India, Russia, and China, would achieve better economic performance if the countries promoted immigration more.

"You know, one of the reasons our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants. We look at the reason - look, think about it - why is China so far behind economically? Why is Japan having problems? Why Russia? Why India? Because they are xenophobic. They don't want immigrants," Biden said, according to an official White House transcript released Thursday. 

CNN notes that in the first report on Biden's comments, which was published by the pool reporters, India was not included in the list of countries he mentioned.

The United States and Japan will create a missile against hypersonic weapons03.05.24, 06:51 • 46372 views

On Thursday, spokeswoman Carine Jean-Pierre said that the president was trying to convey a broader message when he called Japan and India "xenophobic.

“He said that when it comes to who we are as a nation, we are a nation of immigrants, it's in our DNA,” she told reporters, adding later that Biden made a “broad comment” in his remarks about Japan and India.

She called the U.S.-Japan relationship "important" and "strong" and would continue despite Biden's comment. As to whether the president would make similar remarks in the future, she said: "That's up to the president.

Earlier in the day, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said he was unaware of any contacts between the White House and the governments of Japan or India.

"President Biden values their capabilities on a range of issues, not just security," Kirby said.

Japan and the United States announce modernization of military cooperation11.04.24, 02:14 • 62361 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
cnnCNN
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
white-houseWhite House
indiaIndia
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising