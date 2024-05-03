Biden explains why he called Japan "xenophobic" along with India, Russia and China

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called close U.S. ally Japan "xenophobic," just weeks after he praised the U.S.-Japan alliance. On Thursday, White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said the president was trying to convey a "broader message." This was reported by CNN, UNN.

Details

Biden made this point at an off-camera event, arguing that Japan, along with India, Russia, and China, would achieve better economic performance if the countries promoted immigration more.

"You know, one of the reasons our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants. We look at the reason - look, think about it - why is China so far behind economically? Why is Japan having problems? Why Russia? Why India? Because they are xenophobic. They don't want immigrants," Biden said, according to an official White House transcript released Thursday.

CNN notes that in the first report on Biden's comments, which was published by the pool reporters, India was not included in the list of countries he mentioned.

On Thursday, spokeswoman Carine Jean-Pierre said that the president was trying to convey a broader message when he called Japan and India "xenophobic.

“He said that when it comes to who we are as a nation, we are a nation of immigrants, it's in our DNA,” she told reporters, adding later that Biden made a “broad comment” in his remarks about Japan and India.

She called the U.S.-Japan relationship "important" and "strong" and would continue despite Biden's comment. As to whether the president would make similar remarks in the future, she said: "That's up to the president.

Earlier in the day, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said he was unaware of any contacts between the White House and the governments of Japan or India.

"President Biden values their capabilities on a range of issues, not just security," Kirby said.

