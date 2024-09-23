Biden did not authorize Ukraine to use western weapons to strike Russia - media
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. President Joe Biden says he did not authorize Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons to strike targets in Russia. Negotiations are ongoing with the White House to authorize the use of Storm Shadow missiles in Russia.
U.S. President Joe Biden did not authorize Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons to strike targets in Russia. He said this on Sunday during a conversation with journalists in Washington, DC, Voice of America reports and UNN.
Details
The newspaper writes that Joe Biden, answering a journalist's question on Sunday in Washington, D.C., whether he had decided to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons (against targets in Russia - ed.), said: "No".
It is noted that as British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, delicate negotiations are currently underway with the White House to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in Russia. Lammey indicated that the time has come for "courage and boldness."
Addendum
On September 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States to participate in the events of the UN General Assembly.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "it is this fall that will decide what happens next" in the Russian-Ukrainian war.