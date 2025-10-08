Bezuhla was not allowed into the national security committee meeting. The MP promises to contact law enforcement

People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla was not allowed to attend a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, where, according to her, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, was present. Bezuhla reported this on Telegram, adding that she would contact law enforcement, as reported by UNN.

The committee members of national security, defense, and intelligence today locked themselves in the office from the inside to physically prevent me from attending the meeting. It was another hearing, as they like to do – pompously summon and just chat. This time it was Vasyl Maliuk, SBU, but without a protocol, without a decision, just for show. Without any consequences or conclusions. What for? - wrote Bezuhla.

According to her, three committee members were also not allowed into the office.

We waited for two hours outside the office, then finally, when they opened the door to let Maliuk out, for whom I had already started to worry, and I went in, the committee members closed the committee to prevent me from being present at the next question - added Bezuhla.

She stated that she would contact law enforcement agencies.

Recall

Last year, People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla announced that she had officially left the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction.

Later, Bezuhla was recalled from the position of head of the parliamentary subcommittee on democratic civilian control.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla from the position of deputy head of the defense committee and a member of the committee. Now Bezuhla is a member of the foreign affairs committee.