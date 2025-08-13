$41.430.02
Berlin will provide a "secret floor" of the Chancellery for virtual negotiations between European leaders, Trump, and Zelenskyy - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Germany has set up a "secret room" without windows for a virtual summit of European leaders to avoid interference. All participants surrender their phones, and translators are not allowed.

Berlin will provide a "secret floor" of the Chancellery for virtual negotiations between European leaders, Trump, and Zelenskyy - Media

For the conference of European leaders, the fourth floor of the German Chancellor's government building, considered "secret," will be used. This is where a secure, windowless room is located, where mobile phones will not work. All heads of government will be connected via strictly arranged monitors.

Reports UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

The virtual summit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz could be intercepted by Russian spies. To prevent this, the event, in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate via conference call, will be held in an isolated "soundproof" room - this is the so-called "secret" room, located on the 4th floor of the German Chancellery building.

Key requirements:

  • all participants must hand in their mobile phones before the meeting at the Chancellery;
    • even translators are forbidden to be in the situation center – everyone speaks English.

      Everything is confidential! But the closest advisors to German Chancellor Merz and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will also be present in the room.  

      As noted, the head of the German government hopes that the relevant conversation, which will also be joined by US President Trump, will be an opportunity to influence the latter's negotiations with the head of the Kremlin, Putin, on Friday.

      Recall

      President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is working in Berlin today. There will be a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, then they will jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Rutte, and US President Trump. 

      UNN reported that the idea of a virtual meeting with US President Donald Trump before his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is that Europe and Ukraine will define the boundaries they will not cross, obliging Trump to adhere to them.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Politics
      NATO
      Donald Trump
      Germany
      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
      Ukraine
      Berlin