Berlin launches funding for production of long-range "An-196 "Lyutyy"" for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 5376 views

Germany has concluded the first contract to finance Ukrainian production of long-range strike drones "Antonov-196 "Lyutyy"", capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 1200 kilometers. It is expected that more than 500 such drones, equipped with warheads of up to 50 kg each, will soon be put into operation.

Berlin launches funding for production of long-range "An-196 "Lyutyy"" for Ukraine

The German government has concluded the first contract for financing Ukrainian production of long-range attack drones. It provides for the allocation of funds for more than 500 drones of the "Antonov-196 "Lyutyi"" type, which are capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 1200 kilometers. This was reported by the publication Welt, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication's sources, these drones are equipped with warheads weighing about 50 kilograms and are designed for strikes against targets deep within Russian territory. It is expected that these systems will be put into service in the near future.

Apparatus of this type may have been used in a recent drone attack on rear facilities in the Russian Federation, although there is no official confirmation.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, on his first visit to Ukraine, confirmed Berlin's intentions to deepen defense cooperation. He announced the need for a large-scale expansion of defense production in Ukraine and reported on plans to create joint defense enterprises.

Germany will continue to engage in efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense - Foreign Minister

The diplomat not only promised further military assistance to Ukraine during his trip, but also confirmed that cooperation in the field of armaments between the two countries will be expanded.

The German Ministry of Defense confirmed the financing of projects for the development of long-range weapons on the territory of Ukraine. The department noted that the Ukrainian side already has practical experience in operating such systems, but the details of the financing are not disclosed for security reasons.

Zelenskyy after meeting with German Foreign Minister: one of the goals is to reach systematic air defense production

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
Germany
Ukraine
