EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 43567 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 83614 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 49762 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 56148 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 71646 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 135621 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 120312 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 119301 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 104090 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 296253 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Zelenskyy after meeting with German Foreign Minister: one of the goals is to reach systematic air defense production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and representatives of German defense companies. Joint production of weapons, modern samples, and the goal — to reach systematic air defense production, which is a strategic task, were discussed.

Zelenskyy after meeting with German Foreign Minister: one of the goals is to reach systematic air defense production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and representatives of German defense companies. They discussed joint production of weapons, modern models, and the goal of reaching systemic production of air defense. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, according to UNN.

There was a meeting today with the German Foreign Minister and representatives of German defense companies. We highly value all the assistance provided by Germany, especially regarding air defense and maintaining the budgetary stability of our state. Germany is among the global leaders. It is important that we are implementing production here in Ukraine – our joint production of weapons, modern models. One of the goals is to achieve systemic air defense production, and this is a strategic task. Now we also hear Germany's truly strong political position regarding NATO for Ukraine.

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Germany, along with almost all Alliance countries, considers Ukraine's path to NATO irreversible.

Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on Ukraine, we are preparing countermeasures - Zelenskyy30.06.25, 21:02 • 174 views

One way or another, we will all have to guarantee security in Europe with a strong and truly effective security architecture – one that, under any scenario, will provide Europe with reliable protection. Russia does not change its plans and does not seek a way out of this war. On the contrary, they are preparing for new operations, including on the territory of European countries. They have such a principle: Russians look for where it will work. And they must see that everywhere there will be something to stop them. Therefore… More of our joint productions, more of our resilience, more coordination and effectiveness of our common security architecture in Europe 

- added Zelenskyy.

Let me remind you

Germany appealed to European partners with a request to review their air defense stocks and transfer surplus systems to Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced a joint letter to European countries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

