Zelenskyy after meeting with German Foreign Minister: one of the goals is to reach systematic air defense production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and representatives of German defense companies. They discussed joint production of weapons, modern models, and the goal of reaching systemic production of air defense. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, according to UNN.

There was a meeting today with the German Foreign Minister and representatives of German defense companies. We highly value all the assistance provided by Germany, especially regarding air defense and maintaining the budgetary stability of our state. Germany is among the global leaders. It is important that we are implementing production here in Ukraine – our joint production of weapons, modern models. One of the goals is to achieve systemic air defense production, and this is a strategic task. Now we also hear Germany's truly strong political position regarding NATO for Ukraine. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Germany, along with almost all Alliance countries, considers Ukraine's path to NATO irreversible.

Russia plans to increase the number of drones in attacks on Ukraine, we are preparing countermeasures - Zelenskyy

One way or another, we will all have to guarantee security in Europe with a strong and truly effective security architecture – one that, under any scenario, will provide Europe with reliable protection. Russia does not change its plans and does not seek a way out of this war. On the contrary, they are preparing for new operations, including on the territory of European countries. They have such a principle: Russians look for where it will work. And they must see that everywhere there will be something to stop them. Therefore… More of our joint productions, more of our resilience, more coordination and effectiveness of our common security architecture in Europe - added Zelenskyy.

Let me remind you

Germany appealed to European partners with a request to review their air defense stocks and transfer surplus systems to Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced a joint letter to European countries.