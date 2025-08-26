$41.430.15
Belgian PM opposes confiscation of frozen Russian assets located in Brussels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The Belgian Prime Minister stated the legal difficulties of confiscating frozen Russian assets. A significant portion of them, 183 billion euros, is located in Brussels at Euroclear.

Belgian PM opposes confiscation of frozen Russian assets located in Brussels

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever stated that a significant portion of frozen Russian assets is located in Brussels, but from a legal standpoint, their confiscation is not straightforward. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

"A significant portion of these funds is blocked in Brussels at Euroclear. I know there are governments trying to confiscate the money. But I would like to warn that from a legal point of view, it is not that simple," said De Wever.

It is reported that Euroclear, a financial services company located in Brussels, holds 183 billion euros of Russian assets in its accounts.

Recall

The EU transferred 10.1 billion euros in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Euro
Bart De Wever
Euroclear
European Union
Brussels
Belgium
Ukraine