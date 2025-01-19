Belarusian state-owned enterprises secretly produce shells for the Russian army: details of the investigation

A number of Belarusian state-owned enterprises are engaged in the mass production of shells for the Russian army, as reported by the association of former Belarusian security forces BelPol on January 19. The organization published the investigation on its YouTube channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that among the enterprises engaged in the production of 122 and 152 millimeter caliber shells are state-owned enterprises - Belarusian Automobile Plant (BelAZ), Belarusian Metallurgical Plant (Zhlobin) and Borysivka Plant of Automotive and Tractor Electrical Equipment (BATE).

Also, according to investigators, in March 2023, the Belarusian company Precision Electromechanics Plant and the Russian plant Splav signed a contract under which Minsk pledged to supply 13,000 spare parts for Grad rockets to the aggressor country starting in September of that year.

According to BelPol, BelAZ, in particular, was engaged in electroplating metal bushings for rocket shells and manufacturing pipe blanks for missiles in cooperation with the BASTUB plant.

The BATE plant, according to investigators, was also engaged in the electroplating of missile parts. According to BelPol, the company received an application for the need for such processing of 4 missile elements, 13 thousand pieces each.

The authors of the second part of the investigation call Alexander Lukashenko the "inspirer of the project.

Recall

