“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
Belarusian state-owned enterprises secretly produce shells for the Russian army: details of the investigation

Belarusian state-owned enterprises secretly produce shells for the Russian army: details of the investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30865 views

BelPol has found that BelAZ, BMZ and BATE produce 122-mm and 152-mm ammunition for Russia. Since September 2023, Minsk has been supplying 13,000 spare parts for Grad missiles.

A number of Belarusian state-owned enterprises are engaged in the mass production of shells for the Russian army, as reported by the association of former Belarusian security forces BelPol on January 19. The organization published the investigation on its YouTube channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that among the enterprises engaged in the production of 122 and 152 millimeter caliber shells are state-owned enterprises - Belarusian Automobile Plant (BelAZ), Belarusian Metallurgical Plant (Zhlobin) and Borysivka Plant of Automotive and Tractor Electrical Equipment (BATE).

Also, according to investigators, in March 2023, the Belarusian company Precision Electromechanics Plant and the Russian plant Splav signed a contract under which Minsk pledged to supply 13,000 spare parts for Grad rockets to the aggressor country starting in September of that year.

According to BelPol, BelAZ, in particular, was engaged in electroplating metal bushings for rocket shells and manufacturing pipe blanks for missiles in cooperation with the BASTUB plant.

The BATE plant, according to investigators, was also engaged in the electroplating of missile parts. According to BelPol, the company received an application for the need for such processing of 4 missile elements, 13 thousand pieces each.

The authors of the second part of the investigation call Alexander Lukashenko the "inspirer of the project.

Recall

Hossein Shamkhani organized a scheme to barter Iranian weapons for Russian oil through a network of front companies. His firms control more than 25% of the arms shipments from Iran to Russia in violation of sanctions.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsTechnologies
iranIran

