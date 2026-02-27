Before the attack, Ukrainian and Russian oil was transported via the Druzhba pipeline - Reuters

Not only Russian but also a part of Ukrainian oil was transported via the "Druzhba" oil pipeline until it was damaged by a Russian strike. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

"A portion of Ukrainian oil, as well as significantly larger volumes of Russian crude oil, was exported via the "Druzhba" oil pipeline before it was damaged by a Russian strike a month ago, leading to a halt in supplies, three industry sources familiar with the matter reported. Oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via the pipeline, which is primarily operated by Russia, have been suspended since January 27 after, according to Kyiv, Russia attacked pumping stations in western Ukraine, causing a dispute in the European Union and Hungary's efforts to block new sanctions against Russia," the publication writes.

Previously, information about the use of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline for exporting Ukrainian oil to EU countries, particularly Hungary and Slovakia, was not publicly disclosed.

According to the publication, the halt in supplies deprives Ukraine of a portion of its export revenues and funding needed to curb the budget deficit. It is also noted that if the situation continues, Kyiv may be forced to stop oil production.

Recall

