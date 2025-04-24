$41.670.15
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 5978 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 61592 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 103405 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131773 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 77572 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 125694 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 52471 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41121 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33444 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36031 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Beet prices in Ukraine have skyrocketed 2.5 times: what will happen to prices next

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

Prices for table beets are rapidly increasing in Ukraine due to a reduction in the supply of satisfactory quality. Currently, prices are already 2.5 times higher than last year and continue to rise due to the shortage.

Beet prices in Ukraine have skyrocketed 2.5 times: what will happen to prices next

The supply of table beets of satisfactory quality is rapidly decreasing in Ukraine, which is causing prices for these root crops to rise. Currently, beet prices are already 2.5 times higher than last year and continue to rise. This is reported by analysts of the EastFruit project, writes UNN.

Details

Today, table beets are sold at a price of UAH 22-32/kg ($0.53-0.77/kg). This is on average 16% more expensive than at the end of last week. And at the end of April last year, their cost was 2.5 times less than it is now.

Reasons

Already now, supermarket chains and wholesale companies report a shortage of this product, which is not so easy to cover. The fact is that it is becoming increasingly difficult to purchase a large batch of beets on the Ukrainian market, as indicated, due to the fact that the supply of root crops of satisfactory quality is rapidly decreasing in Ukraine. The increase in demand for the vegetable has allowed producers to actively raise wholesale prices for their products.

According to market participants, prices for table beets may continue to rise in the future.

Ukrainian producers were able to raise onion prices for the first time this year18.04.25, 14:01 • 11441 view

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyAgronomy news
Ukraine
