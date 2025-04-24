Beet prices in Ukraine have skyrocketed 2.5 times: what will happen to prices next

The supply of table beets of satisfactory quality is rapidly decreasing in Ukraine, which is causing prices for these root crops to rise. Currently, beet prices are already 2.5 times higher than last year and continue to rise. This is reported by analysts of the EastFruit project, writes UNN.

Details

Today, table beets are sold at a price of UAH 22-32/kg ($0.53-0.77/kg). This is on average 16% more expensive than at the end of last week. And at the end of April last year, their cost was 2.5 times less than it is now.

Reasons

Already now, supermarket chains and wholesale companies report a shortage of this product, which is not so easy to cover. The fact is that it is becoming increasingly difficult to purchase a large batch of beets on the Ukrainian market, as indicated, due to the fact that the supply of root crops of satisfactory quality is rapidly decreasing in Ukraine. The increase in demand for the vegetable has allowed producers to actively raise wholesale prices for their products.

According to market participants, prices for table beets may continue to rise in the future.

