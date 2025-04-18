Ukrainian producers were able to raise onion prices for the first time this year

$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions Against Kremlin Propagandists and Manufacturers of Iskander Missiles: Who Is on the List
10:59 AM • 10654 views

President Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions Against Kremlin Propagandists and Manufacturers of Iskander Missiles: Who Is on the List

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40884 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 43221 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77839 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31359 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86820 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68848 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153548 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88846 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90780 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 62048 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 46425 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62831 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30312 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52264 views
Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 818 views

12:10 PM • 818 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52543 views

08:32 AM • 52543 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 77868 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86837 views

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86837 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153553 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14751 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15530 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30539 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28883 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 41066 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Ukrainian producers were able to raise onion prices for the first time this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4186 views

Ukrainian farmers have raised wholesale prices for onions to UAH 14-20/kg, which is 55% more expensive than last week. Despite this, demand is growing due to a shortage of quality products and depletion of stocks.

Ukrainian producers were able to raise onion prices for the first time this year

Since the beginning of this year, Ukrainian producers have been able to significantly increase the selling prices for onions for the first time. This is due to the seasonal depletion of stocks of this product in local farms and increased purchasing activity of wholesale companies, UNN writes with reference to EastFruit.

Details

According to the daily monitoring of the project, today Ukrainian farmers are ready to ship onions for no less than UAH 14-20/kg ($0.34-0.49/kg), which is on average 55% more expensive than at the end of last week.

Despite the increase in price, the demand for onions is growing every day in the context of an acute shortage of supply of quality products. Most farms have already sold the entire available volume. Those who have certain stocks have now stopped selling, thus creating hype among buyers in the market and, accordingly, rising prices.

Carrots are getting more expensive, onions are getting cheaper: what's happening with vegetable prices28.02.25, 10:31 • 39442 views

It is also reported that today onions in Ukraine already cost an average of 59% more than in the same period last year.

At the same time, market participants believe that positive price trends in the onion market will continue until the mass поступления of the new crop.

Addition

Earlier it was reported that the decline in prices has intensified in the onion market in Ukraine. Farmers, who previously expected an increase in value, began a mass sale of stocks due to the deterioration in product quality.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyAgronomy news
Ukraine
