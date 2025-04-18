Ukrainian producers were able to raise onion prices for the first time this year

Since the beginning of this year, Ukrainian producers have been able to significantly increase the selling prices for onions for the first time. This is due to the seasonal depletion of stocks of this product in local farms and increased purchasing activity of wholesale companies, UNN writes with reference to EastFruit.

Details

According to the daily monitoring of the project, today Ukrainian farmers are ready to ship onions for no less than UAH 14-20/kg ($0.34-0.49/kg), which is on average 55% more expensive than at the end of last week.

Despite the increase in price, the demand for onions is growing every day in the context of an acute shortage of supply of quality products. Most farms have already sold the entire available volume. Those who have certain stocks have now stopped selling, thus creating hype among buyers in the market and, accordingly, rising prices.

Carrots are getting more expensive, onions are getting cheaper: what's happening with vegetable prices

It is also reported that today onions in Ukraine already cost an average of 59% more than in the same period last year.

At the same time, market participants believe that positive price trends in the onion market will continue until the mass поступления of the new crop.

Addition

Earlier it was reported that the decline in prices has intensified in the onion market in Ukraine. Farmers, who previously expected an increase in value, began a mass sale of stocks due to the deterioration in product quality.