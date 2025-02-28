Carrots are getting more expensive, onions are getting cheaper: what's happening with vegetable prices
Kyiv • UNN
Carrot prices increased by 10% to 27-34 UAH/kg due to high demand and limited supply. Onions fell to 7-13 UAH/kg due to massive sales by farmers due to deteriorating quality in storage.
The Ukrainian market has seen an increase in prices for carrots, while onions, on the contrary, are getting cheaper. This is reported by analysts of the EastFruit project, UNN reports.
Details
This week, the price of this product increased by 10% compared to the previous week, amounting to 27-34 UAH/kg ($0.65-0.82/kg). Analysts attribute the price increase to high demand from wholesalers and retailers, as well as a limited supply of quality carrots. Most farms refrain from selling in anticipation of further price increases.
As noted, today's carrot prices are already 3.6 times higher than in the same period last year. However, analysts do not rule out that this trend may be temporary, and farmers may start selling carrots from storage facilities, which will lead to an increase in supply and lower prices.
As for onions, the market has seen a decline in prices this week. This happened as farmers began to sell onions en masse due to the deterioration of their quality in storage. Currently, onion prices are 7-13 UAH/kg ($0.17-0.31/kg), which is 12% lower than a year ago. It is expected that prices may decline further, reaching the lowest level in the last 4 years.
Recall
According to expert opinion, the main reason for the rise in prices for vegetables is the abnormal summer heat, which caused a significant portion of the harvest to burn out.