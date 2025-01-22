Beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva: 16-year-old suspect arrested

The Bila Tserkva City District Court has remanded in custody a 16-year-old boy suspected of beating a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, Suspilne reports from the courtroom, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on January 22, the Bila Tserkva court imposed a pre-trial restraint on a 16-year-old teenager who is a suspect in the case of beating a 12-year-old girl. He will be held in custody until March 20 without the right to bail," the statement reads.

The teenager's mother said they would appeal the court's decision. They have 5 days to file an appeal.

Recall

In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a group of teenagers aged 10-16 beat a 12-year-old girl over a rumor and demanded 15,000 hryvnias.

On January 20, the oldest suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was served suspicion on torture and extortion during martial law (part 4 of Article 189, part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code). He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva: police comment on the drug version