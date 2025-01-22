Beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva: police comment on the drug version

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102514 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110497 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113113 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134863 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104420 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137703 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103843 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113489 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva: police comment on the drug version

Beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva: police comment on the drug version

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29373 views

The investigation is establishing all the motives for the beating of a 12-year-old girl by a group of teenagers in Bila Tserkva. Law enforcers are checking information about a possible connection between the incident and drugs.

The investigation is establishing all the motives for the beating of a 12-year-old girl by teenagers in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, and currently there is no information about motivation for the victim's use of drugs, but these facts are being checked. This was stated by the head of the investigation department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region Viktor Lugovoy during a briefing on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The police commented on whether the version that the reason for the situation was that the girl was allegedly offered to try "weed" and refused, told her friends and was tortured for it, and whether drugs were involved in the situation.

"At present, the pre-trial investigation is establishing all the motives for the current criminal offense, indeed, the facts are being checked, but the investigating authorities currently have no information on the specific motivation for the victim's use of drugs. Of course, if such facts are confirmed, there will be an immediate, unquestioning, non-alternative response within the framework of the current legislation," said Lugovoy.

Recall

In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a group of teenagers aged 10-16 beat a 12-year-old girl over a rumor and demanded 15 thousand hryvnias. One of the participants was notified of suspicion. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
kyivKyiv

