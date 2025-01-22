Beating of a 12-year-old girl in Bila Tserkva: police comment on the drug version

The investigation is establishing all the motives for the beating of a 12-year-old girl by teenagers in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, and currently there is no information about motivation for the victim's use of drugs, but these facts are being checked. This was stated by the head of the investigation department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region Viktor Lugovoy during a briefing on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The police commented on whether the version that the reason for the situation was that the girl was allegedly offered to try "weed" and refused, told her friends and was tortured for it, and whether drugs were involved in the situation.

"At present, the pre-trial investigation is establishing all the motives for the current criminal offense, indeed, the facts are being checked, but the investigating authorities currently have no information on the specific motivation for the victim's use of drugs. Of course, if such facts are confirmed, there will be an immediate, unquestioning, non-alternative response within the framework of the current legislation," said Lugovoy.



Recall

In Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a group of teenagers aged 10-16 beat a 12-year-old girl over a rumor and demanded 15 thousand hryvnias. One of the participants was notified of suspicion.