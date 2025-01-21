Beating a minor in Bila Tserkva: one of the defendants faces up to 12 years in prison

One of the suspects in the beating of a minor in Bila Tserkva was served a notice of suspicion for torturing the minor and extorting money from her.

A 16-year-old boy who tortured a minor and extorted money from her reportedly faces to 12 years in prison.According to the investigation, the boy and other minors gathered in a local park, where they invited the 12-year-old victim.

At first, the suspect threatened the girl, and then hit her on the head, after which he sprayed her in the face with a gas canister. In addition, he exerted psychological pressure on the victim and demanded money from her in the amount of 15 thousand hryvnias.

Investigators, under the procedural control of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, served the minor a notice of suspicion of torture and extortion during martial law (Part 4 of Article 189, Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reports the police.

Kyiv police are investigating criminal proceedings against three more minors under Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the police are investigating the beating of a 12-year-old girl by three minors in Bila Tserkva. The incident was captured on video, and the suspected attackers include a girl of the victim's age and two boys aged 15-16.