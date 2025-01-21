ukenru
Beating a minor in Bila Tserkva: one of the defendants faces up to 12 years in prison

Beating a minor in Bila Tserkva: one of the defendants faces up to 12 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30135 views

In Bila Tserkva, a teenager beat and extorted 15 thousand hryvnias from a 12-year-old girl. The young man was served a notice of suspicion for torture and extortion during martial law.

One of the suspects in the beating of a minor in Bila Tserkva was served a notice of suspicion for torturing the minor and extorting money from her.

This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, UNN writes.

Details [1

A 16-year-old boy who tortured a minor and extorted money from her reportedly faces  to 12 years in prison.According to the investigation, the boy and other minors gathered in a local park, where they invited the 12-year-old victim.

At first, the suspect threatened the girl, and then  hit her on the head, after which he sprayed her in the face with a gas canister. In addition, he exerted psychological pressure on the victim and demanded money from her in the amount of 15 thousand hryvnias.

Investigators, under the procedural control of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, served the minor a notice of suspicion of torture and extortion during martial law (Part 4 of Article 189, Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

Kyiv police are investigating criminal proceedings against three more minors under Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

 Earlier, UNN wrote that the police are investigating the beating of a 12-year-old girl by three minors in Bila Tserkva. The incident was captured on video, and the suspected attackers include a girl of the victim's age and two boys aged 15-16.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
bila-tserkvaBila Tserkva
kyivKyiv

