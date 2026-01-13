$43.260.18
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10 billion lawsuit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The British broadcaster BBC will seek the dismissal of Donald Trump's lawsuit over alleged defamation in the "Panorama" documentary. The BBC claims that the Florida court lacks jurisdiction and that Trump has not proven actual damages.

BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10 billion lawsuit

The British broadcasting company BBC will seek to dismiss a lawsuit filed by US President Donald Trump over alleged defamation in the documentary film "Panorama." This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The BBC claims that the Florida court has no "personal jurisdiction" over it, the venue for the hearing is "improper," and the American leader "failed to substantiate his claims."

The BBC also emphasizes that Trump has not proven actual harm, while stating that he was re-elected after the film's release and won an overwhelming majority of votes in Florida. The US President also claims that "Panorama" was broadcast on Britbox, which, according to the company, "is untrue."

In addition, the BBC reported that the American leader "cannot credibly claim that the documentary was published with actual malice."

Lawsuit filed against Trump in US over construction of ballroom in White House13.12.25, 08:38 • 5624 views

In court documents filed on Monday, January 12, the British broadcaster asked the court to suspend all other discovery procedures until a decision is made on the motion to dismiss the lawsuit. This refers to the pre-trial process of exchanging information and evidence between the parties.

Earlier, the BBC apologized to the American leader for the editing but rejected his demands for compensation and disagreed with the existence of grounds for a defamation lawsuit. The company also states that the "Panorama" film was not broadcast in the US and did not discredit Trump.

Trump sues BBC for $10 billion over alleged misrepresentation of his speech16.12.25, 09:43 • 3727 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
US Elections
Film
Donald Trump
United States
Florida