Battles on the front increased by a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat map

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 2654 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 24590 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 31023 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 50844 views
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 54759 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 84425 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM • 45324 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 70152 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 56601 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 23971 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 59870 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 70152 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 104878 views
Leopard 2

Battles on the front increased by a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1706 views

Over the past day, 217 combat engagements were recorded on the front, which is a quarter more than the day before. The greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions.

Battles on the front increased by a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat map

217 battles took place on the front line over the past day, which is a quarter more compared to the previous day's figure, the epicenter is the Pokrovsk direction, but the enemy is also more active in the Oleksandrivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on November 12, showing a map of hostilities, UNN writes.

In total, 217 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 44 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile and dropped 44 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4080 shellings, 109 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3965 kamikaze drones.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, three command and observation posts, a drone storage warehouse, and three other important objects of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, ten combat engagements took place last day. The enemy carried out 157 artillery shellings, including 3 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 17 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Otradne and towards Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, 18 enemy attacks took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Kupyansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka and towards Hlushkivka, Petropavlivka and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. It tried to advance in the areas of Zarichne, Ridkodub, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodiazi and towards Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out eight attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyyimka and Dronivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 76 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Novomykolaivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 attacks on the positions of our troops near Sosnivka, Stepove, Novomykolaivka, Pershotravneve, Rybne and towards Solodke.

Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia11.11.25, 21:55 • 31069 views

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks in the area of Zelenyi Hai, Solodke and Danylivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading forces attacked the positions of our defenders four times towards Prymorske.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsk directions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

A thousand soldiers and over 150 UAVs: the General Staff updated enemy losses for the day12.11.25, 07:16 • 2082 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine