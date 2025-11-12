Battles on the front increased by a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat map

217 battles took place on the front line over the past day, which is a quarter more compared to the previous day's figure, the epicenter is the Pokrovsk direction, but the enemy is also more active in the Oleksandrivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on November 12, showing a map of hostilities, UNN writes.

In total, 217 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 44 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile and dropped 44 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4080 shellings, 109 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3965 kamikaze drones.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, three command and observation posts, a drone storage warehouse, and three other important objects of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, ten combat engagements took place last day. The enemy carried out 157 artillery shellings, including 3 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 17 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Otradne and towards Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, 18 enemy attacks took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Kupyansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka and towards Hlushkivka, Petropavlivka and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. It tried to advance in the areas of Zarichne, Ridkodub, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Kolodiazi and towards Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out eight attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Vyyimka and Dronivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 76 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Novomykolaivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 attacks on the positions of our troops near Sosnivka, Stepove, Novomykolaivka, Pershotravneve, Rybne and towards Solodke.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks in the area of Zelenyi Hai, Solodke and Danylivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading forces attacked the positions of our defenders four times towards Prymorske.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsk directions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

