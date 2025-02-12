Ballistic missile strike in Kyiv: there is shrapnel and fires, one person is reported dead

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26169 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67216 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90989 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110479 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87255 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120631 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101784 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113155 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155559 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100349 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71390 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41412 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100779 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 66175 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110479 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120631 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155559 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146028 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178286 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 66175 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100779 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135003 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136911 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165060 views
Ballistic missile strike in Kyiv: there is shrapnel and fires, one person is reported dead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67796 views

As a result of a ballistic attack in Kyiv, shrapnel was recorded hitting several districts of the capital. One person was killed in the Podil district, and buildings and industrial areas were damaged.

On the morning of February 12, Russian occupants attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, debris was recorded and fires broke out in at least two districts of the capital. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Fires in Holosiivskyi, Podilskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. In Obolonsky district, the fire is burning in the industrial zone. Preliminary damage to nearby buildings. All services are on the way,

- the statement said.

In Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof of a nine-story building. No one has called for medical help yet.

Preliminary, one person was killed in Podil district,

- Klitschko later added.

In Darnytsia district, a fire broke out on the territory of a private enterprise.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, in the Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv , the impact of debris and fire was recorded. Emergency services arrived at the scene, information about the victims is being clarified.

Olga Rozgon

WarKyiv
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising