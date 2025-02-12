Ballistic missile strike in Kyiv: there is shrapnel and fires, one person is reported dead

On the morning of February 12, Russian occupants attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, debris was recorded and fires broke out in at least two districts of the capital. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Fires in Holosiivskyi, Podilskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. In Obolonsky district, the fire is burning in the industrial zone. Preliminary damage to nearby buildings. All services are on the way, - the statement said.

In Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof of a nine-story building. No one has called for medical help yet.

Preliminary, one person was killed in Podil district, - Klitschko later added.

In Darnytsia district, a fire broke out on the territory of a private enterprise.

