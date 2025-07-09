Bad weather left residents without electricity in six regions in western Ukraine

Bad weather has cut off power to 681 settlements in six regions in western Ukraine, most of them in Zakarpattia, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

According to Ukrenergo, due to worsening weather conditions (gusts of wind and rain), 681 settlements have been de-energized. - reported the State Emergency Service.

As reported, 6 regions were affected:

Zakarpattia - 174;

Lviv - 166;

Khmelnytskyi - 123;

Ternopil - 170;

Ivano-Frankivsk - 31;

Rivne - 17.

Oblenergo brigades have been engaged to restore power supply.

Bad weather affected eight regions in Ukraine: what is happening in the affected regions