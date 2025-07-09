$41.850.05
Bad weather left residents without electricity in six regions in western Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 615 views

Due to worsening weather conditions (gusts of wind and rain), 681 settlements in six regions in western Ukraine were de-energized. The most affected were Zakarpattia, Ternopil, and Lviv regions.

Bad weather left residents without electricity in six regions in western Ukraine

Bad weather has cut off power to 681 settlements in six regions in western Ukraine, most of them in Zakarpattia, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

According to Ukrenergo, due to worsening weather conditions (gusts of wind and rain), 681 settlements have been de-energized.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

As reported, 6 regions were affected:

  • Zakarpattia - 174;
    • Lviv - 166;
      • Khmelnytskyi - 123;
        • Ternopil - 170;
          • Ivano-Frankivsk - 31;
            • Rivne - 17.

              Oblenergo brigades have been engaged to restore power supply.

              Bad weather affected eight regions in Ukraine: what is happening in the affected regions08.07.25, 12:39 • 33808 views

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              SocietyCrimes and emergencies
              Lviv Oblast
              Khmelnytskyi Oblast
              Rivne Oblast
              Ternopil Oblast
              Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
              Zakarpattia Oblast
              State Emergency Service of Ukraine
              Ukrenergo
              Ukraine
