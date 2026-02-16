$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
05:19 PM • 2054 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 5708 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 9836 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 19230 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 19370 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 39680 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 24222 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28513 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34708 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37332 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bad weather in Poltava region left almost 70 settlements without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

In Poltava region, due to bad weather, 69 settlements were left without electricity. Flooding of private households and затрудned traffic movement were recorded.

Bad weather in Poltava region left almost 70 settlements without electricity

In Poltava region, 69 settlements were left without electricity due to intensive precipitation and strong winds. Flooding of private households and traffic difficulties were also recorded. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA Vitaliy Dyakivnych, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that water entered certain sections of roads, which led to traffic difficulties. 

In some places, private houses were flooded. In total, 260 reports of flooding were received, most of them in Poltava. All applications are currently being processed by the relevant services

- the message says.

Currently, water pumping has been organized. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply, and contracting organizations have been put on high alert for prompt unblocking of roads.

The head of the OVA called on communities to maximize the use of their own equipment and resources. According to him, State Emergency Service units should focus primarily on critical cases where there is a threat to people's lives and safety.

Special attention is paid to preparing for a decrease in air temperature and possible ice formation. All services have been put on full alert for worsening weather conditions.

The OVA emphasizes that the situation is under control, but urges residents to be careful and follow official announcements.

Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases16.02.26, 16:18 • 9838 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Power outage
Rains in Ukraine
Electricity
Poltava Oblast
Poltava