Bad weather in Poltava region left almost 70 settlements without electricity

In Poltava region, 69 settlements were left without electricity due to intensive precipitation and strong winds. Flooding of private households and traffic difficulties were also recorded. This was reported by the head of the Poltava OVA Vitaliy Dyakivnych, writes UNN.

It is noted that water entered certain sections of roads, which led to traffic difficulties.

In some places, private houses were flooded. In total, 260 reports of flooding were received, most of them in Poltava. All applications are currently being processed by the relevant services - the message says.

Currently, water pumping has been organized. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply, and contracting organizations have been put on high alert for prompt unblocking of roads.

The head of the OVA called on communities to maximize the use of their own equipment and resources. According to him, State Emergency Service units should focus primarily on critical cases where there is a threat to people's lives and safety.

Special attention is paid to preparing for a decrease in air temperature and possible ice formation. All services have been put on full alert for worsening weather conditions.

The OVA emphasizes that the situation is under control, but urges residents to be careful and follow official announcements.

