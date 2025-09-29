Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show
Kyiv • UNN
Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show in 2026. The event will take place on February 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show of the 2026 Super Bowl, the final game of the professional American football season in the US, CBS News reports, writes UNN.
Details
"Bad Bunny will bring his Latin American trap and reggaeton to the NFL's biggest stage next year: the Grammy winner will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in Northern California," the publication states.
The NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation announced on Sunday that Bad Bunny will headline the halftime event at Levi's Stadium on February 8 in Santa Clara, California, USA.
The selection of the Puerto Rican superstar marks another turning point in his career: this month he concluded a historic performance in Puerto Rico that drew over half a million fans, and he leads the nominations for the Latin Grammy Awards in November. He has become one of the most streamed artists in the world with albums like Un Verano Sin Ti, an entirely Spanish-language full-length.
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media19.09.25, 13:57 • 50613 views