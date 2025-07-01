Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025 1 July 2025

In Ukraine, the admission campaign for obtaining a Bachelor's degree in 2025 starts on July 1. It will begin with the registration of electronic accounts and end with the enrollment of applicants in higher education institutions. UNN reports on how this year's undergraduate admission campaign will proceed.

Who can apply for a Bachelor's degree?

A Bachelor's degree is the first level of higher education in Ukraine. Usually, this educational stage lasts four years. Upon completion, the graduate receives a Bachelor's degree.

Applicants with a complete general secondary education can apply for a Bachelor's degree. In other words, those who have completed 11 school grades. This applies to both current year graduates and those from previous years. In particular, those who already have a higher education – a Bachelor's or Master's degree – can become repeat applicants. Holders of professional pre-higher education, i.e., college graduates, can also enroll in universities.

Individuals pursuing higher education have the opportunity to study simultaneously in several educational programs. In addition, there is an opportunity to study simultaneously at several universities.

Admission to full-time study

Registration of electronic accounts for applicants and uploading of necessary documents to the electronic account begins on July 1. Medical examinations and other pre-competition procedures stipulated by special conditions of competitive selection are conducted until the day preceding the day the acceptance of applications ends.

The acceptance of applications and documents from applicants begins on July 19. Application registration will close at 6:00 PM on August 1.

Competitions and interviews

For applicants who enroll by passing individual oral interviews or creative competitions, registration for participation is done as follows:

• for budget admission – from July 3 to 6:00 PM on July 10;

• for admission solely on a contractual basis – from July 3 to 6:00 PM on July 25.

Creative competitions are held in several streams from July 8 to July 19 inclusive. For applicants entering on a contractual basis, interviews and creative competitions are held until August 1.

According to Ukrainian legislation, applicants who have completed full secondary education or are completing it by the current year have the right to participate in creative competitions.

Information on the deadlines for accepting applications and documents for participation in the creative competition is published on the official website of the higher education institution. As for motivational letters, the requirements for them are regulated by the admission rules of each educational institution separately.

Publication of ranking lists

The publication of the list of those recommended for admission to study is carried out no later than August 6. Applicants who were fortunate enough to receive recommendations for enrollment must fulfill the requirements for enrollment in state-funded places by 6:00 PM on August 9.

Enrollment for studies

Enrollment of applicants for studies at the expense of the budget or by contract is carried out no later than August 11. Acceptance of applicants for studies by contract is carried out no later than August 30 of this year.

Recommendations for enrollment and the publication of the list of recommended applicants are made no earlier than August 11.

Admission to other forms of study

The deadlines for accepting applications and documents, competitive selection, and enrollment for other (besides full-time) forms of study do not differ from the deadlines for accepting documents for the full-time form.

Educational institutions may provide in their Admission Rules one or more consecutive sessions for applicant application registration. The first of them begins no earlier than September 1.

Enrollment takes place no later than 15 days after the end of the next session for accepting documents, during which a competitive selection is conducted, but no later than October 20, 2025.

