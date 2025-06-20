Master's and postgraduate admission: when testing starts

From July 21 to July 12, the main session of entrance examinations for master's programs will take place in Ukraine. Applicants for postgraduate studies will take the YEVi and YEFEVV from July 7 to July 28, writes UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.

Details

Invitation-passes for testing have already been posted in the personal accounts of participants on the UCEQ website. They indicate the date, time, and location of the entrance exam. Testing begins at 10:00 AM (first shift) or 15:00 PM (second shift). Participants will be admitted to the testing centers 30 minutes before the start and admission will close 5 minutes before the start.

To avoid unnecessary anxiety, applicants are advised to plan their route to the testing center in advance, prepare their documents, and print their invitation-pass.

To participate in the testing, an applicant must have:

the original examination form;

a document based on which registration was carried out (or its digital equivalent in "Diia").

In case of absence of the examination form or its incorrect completion, you should contact the admissions committee to rectify the shortcomings.

Testing Rules

The exam will be conducted using an electronic service. Before the test begins, the instructor will deliver an introductory speech. It is important to follow the requirements: in case of violations, the participant will be removed, and the result will be annulled.

In case of technical malfunction or deterioration of well-being, it is necessary to immediately inform the instructor. In case of emergency circumstances, the participant will be able to apply for participation in an additional session.

During an air raid alert before the test begins, participants must proceed to a shelter. If an air raid warning begins during the testing, the system will suspend operation, and instructions will be given in accordance with the protocol.

How the Tester Works

Access to the system will be granted after entering the login and password from the individual card. Before starting, you need to confirm your familiarity with the rules by clicking "I agree with the testing rules".

To save answers, be sure to click "Save Answer". The panel on the right helps to track the progress of the test.

After completing the tasks, the user must click "Finish Working on the Test". It will not be possible to return to editing after this.

Results

Immediately after completing the test, the participant will see their test scores. The final results of YEVi/YEFEVV will be published:

by July 18 – for master's programs;

by August 8 – for postgraduate studies.

The results will be posted in the participants' personal accounts, and the score will be presented separately for each block in accordance with the approved scoring schemes.

Admissions to Master's and PhD Programs: 93,000 People Registered, Invitations Already in Participants' Accounts