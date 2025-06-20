Master's and postgraduate admission: when testing starts

$41.690.06
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 13394 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 22267 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 24203 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 23530 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23612 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 39980 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 95624 views
"Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority" - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 95082 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90741 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 94183 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Night attack on Ukraine: Footage of the aftermath of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv has emerged.June 19, 11:45 PM • 46643 views
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be greatJune 20, 01:59 AM • 28017 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the caseJune 20, 02:48 AM • 23657 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against Ukraine06:30 AM • 16755 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces08:11 AM • 13491 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 4292 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 13394 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 22267 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU 07:30 AM • 24203 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 133016 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ihor Terekhov
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Tehran
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 52224 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 74512 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 195609 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 241471 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 225397 views
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

Master's and postgraduate admission: when testing starts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

Admission to master's programs will last from July 21 to July 12, and to postgraduate programs from July 7 to July 28. Results will be available by July 18 (master's) and August 8 (postgraduate).

Master's and postgraduate admission: when testing starts

From July 21 to July 12, the main session of entrance examinations for master's programs will take place in Ukraine. Applicants for postgraduate studies will take the YEVi and YEFEVV from July 7 to July 28, writes UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.

Details

Invitation-passes for testing have already been posted in the personal accounts of participants on the UCEQ website. They indicate the date, time, and location of the entrance exam. Testing begins at 10:00 AM (first shift) or 15:00 PM (second shift). Participants will be admitted to the testing centers 30 minutes before the start and admission will close 5 minutes before the start.

To avoid unnecessary anxiety, applicants are advised to plan their route to the testing center in advance, prepare their documents, and print their invitation-pass.

To participate in the testing, an applicant must have:

  • the original examination form;
    • a document based on which registration was carried out (or its digital equivalent in "Diia").

      In case of absence of the examination form or its incorrect completion, you should contact the admissions committee to rectify the shortcomings.

      Testing Rules

      The exam will be conducted using an electronic service. Before the test begins, the instructor will deliver an introductory speech. It is important to follow the requirements: in case of violations, the participant will be removed, and the result will be annulled.

      In case of technical malfunction or deterioration of well-being, it is necessary to immediately inform the instructor. In case of emergency circumstances, the participant will be able to apply for participation in an additional session.

      During an air raid alert before the test begins, participants must proceed to a shelter. If an air raid warning begins during the testing, the system will suspend operation, and instructions will be given in accordance with the protocol.

      How the Tester Works

      Access to the system will be granted after entering the login and password from the individual card. Before starting, you need to confirm your familiarity with the rules by clicking "I agree with the testing rules".

      To save answers, be sure to click "Save Answer". The panel on the right helps to track the progress of the test.

      After completing the tasks, the user must click "Finish Working on the Test". It will not be possible to return to editing after this.

      Results

      Immediately after completing the test, the participant will see their test scores. The final results of YEVi/YEFEVV will be published:

      • by July 18 – for master's programs;
        • by August 8 – for postgraduate studies.

          The results will be posted in the participants' personal accounts, and the score will be presented separately for each block in accordance with the approved scoring schemes.

          Admissions to Master's and PhD Programs: 93,000 People Registered, Invitations Already in Participants' Accounts 12.06.25, 12:30 • 5190 views

          Andrey Kulik

          Andrey Kulik

          SocietyEducation
          Ukraine
