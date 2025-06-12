Admissions to Master's and PhD Programs: 93,000 People Registered, Invitations Already in Participants' Accounts
Kyiv • UNN
More than 93,000 master's program applicants have received examination sheets, with the majority taking the exams in Ukraine. Invitations with the date, time, and location of the examination have been available since June 12.
This year, more than 93,000 potential applicants for master's programs applied to the admissions committees of higher education institutions and received examination sheets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.
Details
90 thousand 311 people will take the test in Ukraine and 3 thousand 321 people abroad.
The largest number of participants are registered for tests in the following areas:
- Pedagogy and
Psychology — 16 thousand 709 people;
- Management and
Administration — 16 thousand 437;
- Information
Technology — 12 thousand 152;
- Law and international
law — 10 thousand 695;
- Psychology and
sociology — 9 thousand 453;
- Art History —
5 thousand 727;
- Economics and
International Economics — 5 thousand 464;
- Linguistics — 5
thousand 205;
- Accounting and Finance —
5 thousand 47;
- Political Science and
International Relations — 2 thousand 482.
More than 14,000 applicants expressed their desire to obtain a Doctor of Philosophy or Doctor of Arts degree, of which: 13,591 will take the Unified Entrance Exam; 14,818 – Unified Entrance Test.
From June 12, invitations to entrance examinations are available in the participants' offices, which contain: date, time, place of the event:
- unified professional
entrance test (EFVV);
- unified entrance
exam (UVI);
- unified entrance
test in research methodology (EVV).
Additionally
Participants must independently generate an invitation-pass and, if possible, print it from their personal account on the website of the Ukrainian Center.
To enter the office, you need: examination sheet number; PIN code from the sheet.
In case of absence of the examination sheet, you should contact the admissions committee where you submitted the documents.
For security reasons:
- testing locations
in Ukraine are not disclosed;
- the schedule of sessions
is not published either;
- participants are also not
recommended to disclose information about the time and place of testing.
For those who take exams abroad, the time in the invitation is indicated in local time. To be admitted to the testing center, you must have:
- examination
sheet;
- document on the
basis of which the registration was made;
- invitation-pass.
If a participant has chosen two subject tests of the Unified Professional Entrance Test, which take place simultaneously, one of them will be postponed to an additional session. Its date and place will be published by July 26.
Additionally
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment reminds that those who did not register during the main period can do so during additional registration from June 16 to 17 by submitting documents to the admissions committee of the higher education institution.
UCEQA refuted manipulations regarding the NMT in Ukrainian History, clarifying the details of the examination04.06.25, 12:22 • 2518 views