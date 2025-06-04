The Ukrainian Center for Assessment refuted manipulations regarding the NMT in Ukrainian history: clarified the details of the event

In response to accusations in social networks, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment published clarifications regarding the block on the history of Ukraine within the national multi-subject test (NMT). This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the UCEQA.

Details

The Center for Educational Quality Assessment emphasizes that manipulative statements regarding the content of the NMT are actively распространяются in social networks.

In particular, commentators claim that "the program of external independent evaluation in the history of Ukraine, according to which NMT tasks are developed, is based on insignificant events and figures for applicants, which leads to the evaluation of applicants' memory, not their historical thinking," the UCEQA reports.

"Every entrant can ознайомитися with the evaluation program and make sure that the document does not mention the vast majority of figures that commentators ironically remark on," the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment said in response.

The UCEQA also notes that examples of allegedly low-quality test tasks that distort the real content of the test are распространяются.

UCEQA emphasizes: NMT tasks are based exclusively on the official EIT program in the history of Ukraine, approved by the Ministry of Education and Science. The test developers have professional education, scientific degrees and experience in teaching history.

The Center calls on entrants to trust verified sources of information, not to succumb to information injections and to focus on quality preparation for testing.

Addendum

UNN reminds about the conditions of testing in the history of Ukraine that participants will undergo within the обязательных blocks NMT:

the history of Ukraine block consists of 30 tasks, which are allocated 60 minutes;

tasks cover historical periods from Kyivan Rus to the present;

each task has only one correct answer out of four options;

the test may contain visual elements: maps, portraits of figures, cultural monuments, etc.;

a correct answer gives 1 test point, you can get a maximum of 30 points.

Each task is evaluated according to the scheme of points calculation used in the EIT. The total number of points that can be scored for completing all tasks in the history of Ukraine is 54 points.

Reference

The National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) is a format of entrance examination that has been introduced in Ukraine as a replacement for the External Independent Evaluation (EIT) since 2022. It is a standardized test that applicants take to enter higher education institutions. The NMT covers three main disciplines: Ukrainian language, mathematics, and the history of Ukraine, and also provides for one additional subject that the applicant chooses independently.

