The Ukrainian Center for Assessment refuted manipulations regarding the NMT in Ukrainian history: clarified the details of the event

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5894 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14877 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
08:02 AM • 20192 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
06:24 AM • 51816 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 31131 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 38429 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 55361 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 42934 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 234911 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 162729 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.6m/s
45%
752mm
Popular news

Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

June 4, 02:18 AM • 17210 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

June 4, 02:32 AM • 33854 views

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

05:11 AM • 29988 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

06:53 AM • 22595 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

08:26 AM • 11349 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

06:24 AM • 51816 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 106557 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 186802 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 234911 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 281228 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

White House

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 58295 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 186802 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 132210 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 133901 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 117962 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

TikTok

The Ukrainian Center for Assessment refuted manipulations regarding the NMT in Ukrainian history: clarified the details of the event

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

The Center for Education Quality Assessment denies manipulations regarding the content of the NMT in Ukrainian history. The tasks are based on the official EIT program, and the developers have professional education.

The Ukrainian Center for Assessment refuted manipulations regarding the NMT in Ukrainian history: clarified the details of the event

In response to accusations in social networks, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment published clarifications regarding the block on the history of Ukraine within the national multi-subject test (NMT). This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the UCEQA.

Details

The Center for Educational Quality Assessment emphasizes that manipulative statements regarding the content of the NMT are actively распространяются in social networks.

In particular, commentators claim that "the program of external independent evaluation in the history of Ukraine, according to which NMT tasks are developed, is based on insignificant events and figures for applicants, which leads to the evaluation of applicants' memory, not their historical thinking," the UCEQA reports.

"Every entrant can ознайомитися with the evaluation program and make sure that the document does not mention the vast majority of figures that commentators ironically remark on," the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment said in response.

The UCEQA also notes that examples of allegedly low-quality test tasks that distort the real content of the test are распространяются.

UCEQA emphasizes: NMT tasks are based exclusively on the official EIT program in the history of Ukraine, approved by the Ministry of Education and Science. The test developers have professional education, scientific degrees and experience in teaching history.

The Center calls on entrants to trust verified sources of information, not to succumb to information injections and to focus on quality preparation for testing.

Addendum

UNN reminds about the conditions of testing in the history of Ukraine that participants will undergo within the обязательных blocks NMT:

  • the history of Ukraine block consists of 30 tasks, which are allocated 60 minutes;
    • tasks cover historical periods from Kyivan Rus to the present;
      • each task has only one correct answer out of four options;
        • the test may contain visual elements: maps, portraits of figures, cultural monuments, etc.;
          • a correct answer gives 1 test point, you can get a maximum of 30 points.

            Each task is evaluated according to the scheme of points calculation used in the EIT. The total number of points that can be scored for completing all tasks in the history of Ukraine is 54 points.

            Reference

            The National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) is a format of entrance examination that has been introduced in Ukraine as a replacement for the External Independent Evaluation (EIT) since 2022. It is a standardized test that applicants take to enter higher education institutions. The NMT covers three main disciplines: Ukrainian language, mathematics, and the history of Ukraine, and also provides for one additional subject that the applicant chooses independently.

            NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced14.05.25, 07:00 • 152867 views

            Andrey Kulik

            Andrey Kulik

            Education
            Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
            Ukraine
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9