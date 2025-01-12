Azerbaijan stops supplying gas to Serbia due to force majeure

Serbia can no longer rely on gas from Azerbaijan. The timing of the resumption of supplies is currently unknown. This is reported by the Tanjug news agency, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, January 11, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he had received a message from Azerbaijan.

I received a message from our Azerbaijani brothers and friends that due to force majeure, due to the problems they are having, from today we cannot count on 1.7 million cubic meters of gas that we used to receive every day - said Oleksandr Vucic.

He added that it is not yet known and unclear what the estimated timeframe for the return of gas is.

Recall

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started supplying gas to the Slovak state-owned energy supplier SPP from December 1, 2024. This was a pilot short-term contract with the prospect of a long-term partnership.