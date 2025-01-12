Azerbaijan stops supplying gas to Serbia due to force majeure

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136763 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121570 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129641 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130435 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164725 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109562 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159128 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104296 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113878 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117111 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 67209 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 123041 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121384 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 60370 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 74568 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136765 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164728 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159131 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187212 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176590 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121384 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 123041 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140571 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132390 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149811 views
Azerbaijan stops supplying gas to Serbia due to force majeure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35614 views

Serbia lost its daily supply of 1.7 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan due to force majeure. President Vucic said that the timing of the resumption of supplies is currently unknown.

Serbia can no longer rely on gas from Azerbaijan. The timing of the resumption of supplies is currently unknown. This is reported by the Tanjug news agency, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, January 11, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he had received a message from Azerbaijan.

I received a message from our Azerbaijani brothers and friends that due to force majeure, due to the problems they are having, from today we cannot count on 1.7 million cubic meters of gas that we used to receive every day

- said Oleksandr Vucic.

He added that it is not yet known and unclear what the estimated timeframe for the return of gas is.

Recall

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started supplying gas to the Slovak state-owned energy supplier SPP from December 1, 2024. This was a pilot short-term contract with the prospect of a long-term partnership.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
aleksandar-vucicAleksandar Vučić
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
serbiaSerbia
slovakiaSlovakia

