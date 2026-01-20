$43.180.08
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 8954 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 10326 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 18370 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 19322 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 20857 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 20184 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17225 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 36556 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 67664 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Azerbaijan sent humanitarian aid worth $1 million to Ukraine: full list of equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Azerbaijan has provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid in the form of electrical equipment worth USD 1 million. The cargo, including generators, transformers, and cables, was sent by order of President Aliyev.

Azerbaijan has sent a batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of electrical equipment. The total value of the aid for Ukraine is 1 million US dollars. This is reported by UNN with reference to Azerbaijani media.

Details

This humanitarian cargo includes 12 low-voltage panels, 11 generators, 5 transformers, and 27 thousand meters of cables and wires. The shipment of aid was provided by the Ministry of Energy in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated January 16, 2026.

Azerbaijan has also previously sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine related to electricity supply.

The total value of Azerbaijani humanitarian aid, including aid for recovery and reconstruction, has already exceeded 45 million US dollars.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with his Romanian counterpart Oana Toiu within the framework of the World Economic Forum "WEF" 2026. He handed over a list of urgent needs for restoring energy supply and heating in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

