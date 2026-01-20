Azerbaijan sent humanitarian aid worth $1 million to Ukraine: full list of equipment
Kyiv • UNN
Azerbaijan has provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid in the form of electrical equipment worth USD 1 million. The cargo, including generators, transformers, and cables, was sent by order of President Aliyev.
Azerbaijan has sent a batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of electrical equipment. The total value of the aid for Ukraine is 1 million US dollars. This is reported by UNN with reference to Azerbaijani media.
Details
This humanitarian cargo includes 12 low-voltage panels, 11 generators, 5 transformers, and 27 thousand meters of cables and wires. The shipment of aid was provided by the Ministry of Energy in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated January 16, 2026.
Azerbaijan has also previously sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine related to electricity supply.
The total value of Azerbaijani humanitarian aid, including aid for recovery and reconstruction, has already exceeded 45 million US dollars.
Recall
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with his Romanian counterpart Oana Toiu within the framework of the World Economic Forum "WEF" 2026. He handed over a list of urgent needs for restoring energy supply and heating in Ukraine.