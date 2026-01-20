Azerbaijan sent humanitarian aid worth $1 million to Ukraine: full list of equipment

Azerbaijan has sent a batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of electrical equipment. The total value of the aid for Ukraine is 1 million US dollars. This is reported by UNN with reference to Azerbaijani media.

Details

This humanitarian cargo includes 12 low-voltage panels, 11 generators, 5 transformers, and 27 thousand meters of cables and wires. The shipment of aid was provided by the Ministry of Energy in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated January 16, 2026.

Azerbaijan has also previously sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine related to electricity supply.

The total value of Azerbaijani humanitarian aid, including aid for recovery and reconstruction, has already exceeded 45 million US dollars.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with his Romanian counterpart Oana Toiu within the framework of the World Economic Forum "WEF" 2026. He handed over a list of urgent needs for restoring energy supply and heating in Ukraine.