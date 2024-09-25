Azerbaijan extends closure of land borders until 2025

Azerbaijan has left closed land borders until 06:00 on January 1, 2025. This UNN reports with reference to local media. The order to extend the restrictive measures was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. Officially, the reason is called the former - quarantine regime due to the pandemic coronavirus. President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech in parliament that the closure of the land border saved the country “from very big disasters”, but did not explain what exactly is meant.

But I can say with full confidence: the fact that our land borders have remained closed for the last “years has saved us from very big disasters. Even today, when borders remain closed, dangerous actions are taken and they are stopped. Therefore, securing the borders will protect us from external risks. There are no internal risks in Azerbaijan,” Aliyev said.

Azerbaijan's land borders remain closed from spring 2020. Restrictions on movement apply only to entry: so getting into the country can only be done by air, but leaving can also be done by land, but this applies only to foreigners and stateless persons.

