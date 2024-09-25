Azerbaijan extends closure of land borders until 2025

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65797 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103359 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166802 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137738 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143069 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139019 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182114 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112070 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172675 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104746 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100099 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109743 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111837 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47101 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54094 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166802 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172675 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200045 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188977 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141789 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141846 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146557 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137976 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154861 views
Azerbaijan extends closure of land borders until 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16454 views

The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan has signed an order to extend the closure of land borders until January 1, 2025. President Aliyev said that this decision saved the country from “very big disasters”.

Azerbaijan has left closed land borders until 06:00 on January 1, 2025. This UNN reports with reference to local media. The order to extend the restrictive measures was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. Officially, the reason is called the former - quarantine regime due to the pandemic coronavirus. President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech in parliament that the closure of the land border saved the country “from very big disasters”, but did not explain what exactly is meant.

But I can say with full confidence: the fact that our land borders have remained closed for the last “years has saved us from very big disasters. Even today, when borders remain closed, dangerous actions are taken and they are stopped. Therefore, securing the borders will protect us from external risks. There are no internal risks in Azerbaijan,” Aliyev said.

Add

Azerbaijan's land borders remain closed from spring 2020. Restrictions on movement apply only to entry:  so getting into the country can only be done by air, but leaving can also be done by land, but this applies only to foreigners and stateless persons.

Armenia presents Azerbaijan with a new proposal for a peace treaty31.08.2024, 15:10 • 25549 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
armeniaArmenia
azerbaijanAzerbaijan

