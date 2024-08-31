Armenia presents Azerbaijan with a new proposal for a peace treaty

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan had offered Baku to sign the already agreed articles and wording of the peace treaty, which enshrines "the principle of recognizing each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty." He said this at a press conference on Saturday, August 31, UNN reports with reference to News.am.

Details

Pashinyan said that Armenia presented a fundamentally new proposal to Azerbaijan "literally yesterday", and official Baku did not even have time to familiarize itself with it

It is noted that the latest draft of the peace agreement contains 17 articles. Of these, 13 have already been fully agreed upon, including the preamble. Another 3 articles consist of more than one sentence, and the vocabulary of most of them has also been agreed upon.

The essence of our proposal is as follows: we take all the agreed articles and wording and sign it as a peace treaty. We believe this is possible because they enshrine all the fundamental principles of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan - Pashinyan pointed out.

It is expected that after signing the agreement, diplomatic relations between the two countries will be established, which will become an additional platform for discussing all other issues.

