Autumn holidays in Ukrainian schools may be canceled: Odesa is the first to consider this initiative

The option of postponing the autumn school holidays was discussed in Odesa. The reason is obvious - officials do not rule out problems with electricity and heating in winter. At the same time, it was noted that the last week of October will be devoted to repetition - there will be no tests or homework. This was reported by UNN with reference to the director of the Department of Education of the Odesa City Council, Olena Buinevych.

Details

The possibility of postponing the autumn school holidays is already being considered at the planning level in Odesa.

Here's what the representative of the Department of Education of the Odesa City Council said:

Dear parents, colleagues. We don't know what kind of winter awaits us, although we can guess. While there is light and the day is still long, we must use every opportunity to learn. - Buinevych's post on the social network says.

The representative of the relevant department emphasized that no tests or homework should be expected in the last week of October, but important material repetition will take place:

The official added that there is an understanding regarding pre-arranged plans, such as trips to camps, vacations, etc.

The last week of October will be devoted to repetition, catching up on educational losses, consolidating the material covered; - there will be no tests; no homework either. - this is an opportunity, not an obligation. - explained the director of the Department of Education of the Odesa City Council

If your child is going, for example, to a children's camp, inform the class teacher about it. I cannot say now what will happen to the winter holidays. But we have a number of requests regarding Christmas holidays, which fall on school days. So if we extend the winter holidays, I think it's better to start them earlier. We will also listen to your opinions. - she added.

Recall

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine canceled order No. 1112 on distance learning in the summer, but its provisions were to be integrated into other documents. The 2025-2026 academic year began on September 1, holidays were expected from the end of October.