Automakers are switching to programmatic recalls en masse: what's going on

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 42139 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145349 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126209 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133888 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133382 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169928 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110416 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163246 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104427 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92643 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129317 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127988 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90985 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100887 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Automakers are switching to programmatic recalls en masse: what's going on

Automakers are switching to programmatic recalls en masse: what's going on

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24959 views

The number of recalls due to software in cars has increased from 6% to 15% over the past 5 years. Tesla, Ford, and other manufacturers are increasingly relying on software updates to improve the functionality of cars.

Automakers face problems with software updates, which delays progress in the industry.

This was reported by the Financial Times and UNN.

Details

Every year, automotive companies rely more and more on software to improve the functionality of their models.

At the same time, they face numerous difficulties related to system upgrades, which delay the process of fixing bugs and making improvements.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, software fixes accounted for 15 percent of recalls in the U.S. last year, up from 6 percent five years ago.

BMW's three software recalls in the United States last year were ahead of many competitors, according to NHTSA data.

Ford had the most reviews - 19, followed by Chrysler.

At Tesla, 50 percent of the 16 recalls required software fixes. This is not surprising given that electric vehicles rely much more on software and have fewer parts than internal combustion engines.

But feedback data is only part of a larger software problem. Automakers, like mobile operators, regularly use updates to improve existing features and sell new services to existing customers. For example, Tesla was one of the first to offer regular over-the-air updates and paid subscriptions to its Autopilot self-driving system.

Image

Most manufacturers offer regular updates that cover everything from interior lighting modes and improved battery life to vital security changes.

In the past, you could build a car, shrink-wrap it, and sell it. Nowadays, a car is a living platform. Companies are learning on the go

- said Kevin Mixer, senior analyst at Gartner.

Older automakers are having a harder time than their newer competitors. When Gartner ranked automakers last year based on their digital performance, the top seven included all Chinese and American electric car manufacturers, including Rivian, Tesla, and Nio, while traditional manufacturers received an average score of 33 out of 100.

Software problems have delayed recent launches at Volvo and General Motors, among others. Volkswagen's management became so frustrated with its own software development that last summer it signed a $5 billion cooperation agreement with Rivian.

With more and more automakers now offering gorgeous screens and infotainment systems in their cars, and with the technology of electric vehicles improving, automakers will have to find new ways to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Software updates are also a source of revenue. Accenture estimates that by the 2040s, digital services could generate up to $3.5 trillion annually for automakers, or 40% of total revenues, up from 3% today. Opportunities range from upgrades to heated seats, self-parking, to allowing drivers to purchase food, fuel, or premium entertainment directly from the car.

Recall

Tesla reported a decline in annual sales in 2024 to 1.79 million vehicles compared to 1.81 million in 2023. The drop is attributed to increased competition from Chinese and European manufacturers.

Alina Volianska

volkswagenVolkswagen
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

