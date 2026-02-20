Austrian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv, makes first statement

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger arrived in Kyiv for a visit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"Welcome to Kyiv, Beate Meinl-Reisinger! Austria is our true friend and partner, demonstrating that neutrality is not indifference. I am grateful to Austria and Beate for their personal leadership and look forward to fruitful talks today to advance the Ukrainian-Austrian partnership," Sybiha wrote on X.

As ORF.at notes, Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger is visiting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, accompanied by the country's government coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction, Wolfgang Anzengruber, as well as members of parliament from all parties except the FPÖ.

They wanted to jointly assess the situation in Kyiv and send a signal of support to Ukraine, Meinl-Reisinger told APA.

"Russian attacks are now being carried out with outrageous brutality," said the Austrian Foreign Minister.

In Kyiv alone, half a million people are "without light, without electricity, without heating and are at risk of freezing - despite ongoing peace talks," the Austrian Foreign Minister said.

She also wanted to "send a signal of support and solidarity" in light of the anniversary of Russia's invasion. "We are doing this, and in a very broad alliance," she noted.

"Initially, the participation of Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker was planned, but his presence was canceled due to a scheduling conflict," the publication writes.

Russian terror against Ukraine has reached a new level - Austrian Foreign Ministry