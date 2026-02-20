Austrian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv, makes first statement

$43.270.03
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 33315 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 64576 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 39040 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 65628 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 36469 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 53224 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 31621 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27614 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26780 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Trump appoints son-in-law Jared Kushner as "special peace envoy"February 19, 11:39 PM • 11790 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The EconomistFebruary 20, 12:15 AM • 25575 views
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reportedFebruary 20, 01:28 AM • 19796 views
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPPFebruary 20, 02:03 AM • 16661 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 10575 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 38220 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 65661 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 53242 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 48645 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 59661 views
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 2522 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 10832 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 10603 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 18337 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 29224 views
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Tu-95
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Austrian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv, makes first statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger visited Kyiv with a delegation to assess the situation and send a signal of support to Ukraine. She noted the brutality of Russian attacks and heating problems in Kyiv.

Austrian Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv, makes first statement

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger arrived in Kyiv for a visit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"Welcome to Kyiv, Beate Meinl-Reisinger! Austria is our true friend and partner, demonstrating that neutrality is not indifference. I am grateful to Austria and Beate for their personal leadership and look forward to fruitful talks today to advance the Ukrainian-Austrian partnership," Sybiha wrote on X.

As ORF.at notes, Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger is visiting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, accompanied by the country's government coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction, Wolfgang Anzengruber, as well as members of parliament from all parties except the FPÖ.

They wanted to jointly assess the situation in Kyiv and send a signal of support to Ukraine, Meinl-Reisinger told APA.

"Russian attacks are now being carried out with outrageous brutality," said the Austrian Foreign Minister.

In Kyiv alone, half a million people are "without light, without electricity, without heating and are at risk of freezing - despite ongoing peace talks," the Austrian Foreign Minister said.

She also wanted to "send a signal of support and solidarity" in light of the anniversary of Russia's invasion. "We are doing this, and in a very broad alliance," she noted.

"Initially, the participation of Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker was planned, but his presence was canceled due to a scheduling conflict," the publication writes.

Russian terror against Ukraine has reached a new level - Austrian Foreign Ministry08.09.25, 02:38 • 4003 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Frosts in Ukraine
Heating
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Andriy Sybiha
Austria
Ukraine
Kyiv