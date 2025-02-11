Austria and Ukraine discussed reconstruction and European integration: what was decided

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva held talks with a representative of the Austrian Ministry for European and International Affairs Elisabeth Kornfeind, who is also a special commissioner for the reconstruction of Ukraine. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting focused on the security and humanitarian situation in Ukraine. They discussed the state of the country's critical infrastructure, which is under constant attack, as well as its priority needs.

Austria has already provided over €800 million in humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine, both directly and through international organizations. Kyiv is counting on further support in key areas, including energy, humanitarian demining, shelter creation, and reconstruction of destroyed facilities.

They also discussed Ukraine's European integration. Ihor Zhovkva noted Austria's significant support on this path and emphasized the achievements in the process of adapting Ukrainian legislation to EU norms. Ukraine continues to actively implement the reforms necessary to join the European Union and strives to maintain a high pace of fulfillment of all the necessary conditions for the start of negotiations. Kyiv hopes for further expert and political assistance from Vienna in this process.

The parties also discussed possible ways to expand sanctions pressure on the aggressor country and the prospects of using frozen Russian assets in the EU to rebuild Ukraine and strengthen its defense capabilities.

Almost 83 thousand Ukrainian citizens have been granted temporary protection in Austria