Australia invests over $2 billion in building a state-of-the-art shipyard for nuclear submarines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Australia is allocating US$2.76 billion for the construction of a shipyard in Osborne for nuclear submarines. The project will create 10,000 jobs, including 5,000 in manufacturing.

Australia invests over $2 billion in building a state-of-the-art shipyard for nuclear submarines

The Australian government has officially announced the allocation of 3.9 billion Australian dollars (approximately 2.76 billion US dollars) as an initial contribution for the construction of a shipyard in Osborne, near Adelaide. This strategic facility will become the main site for the construction and maintenance of the future fleet of nuclear submarines. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The project envisages the creation of a powerful production base, which will be ten times larger than the existing facilities in the region. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized that this contribution is only the beginning of a large-scale program, the total cost of which will reach 30 billion Australian dollars over the next decades.

Investing in the submarine shipyard in Osborne is crucial for the delivery of Australia's conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

– stated Anthony Albanese.

Economic impact and personnel training for the defense sector

According to the government's plan, the construction of the shipyard will create about 10,000 jobs, of which more than 5,000 will be directly related to boat production at the peak of the program. South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas noted that the funds will be directed to the creation of critical infrastructure and a special Skills and Training Academy for future specialists.

This is just the beginning. We are focused on delivering this extraordinarily ambitious undertaking for the benefit of future generations of Australians.

– emphasized Malinauskas.

British Navy reports tracking Russian vessels in English Channel23.01.26, 15:55 • 3486 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Nuclear weapons
Reuters
Anthony Albanese
Australia