Australia considers requests for assistance from countries affected by Iranian attacks

The Australian government is exploring the possibility of providing assistance to states that have been targeted by Iranian missile strikes and drone attacks amid a large-scale conflict in the Middle East. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed that Canberra is ready to contribute to the protection of third countries that are not direct participants in the war but have been attacked by Tehran. At the same time, the Australian authorities once again emphasized their unwavering decision not to participate in offensive operations directly against Iran.

Defensive support without troop deployment

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Australia, as a close ally of the United States, maintains a clear distance from direct military involvement in the region. The country's position excludes the deployment of ground units or participation in offensive actions, but allows for technical or other assistance in repelling air threats to partner countries.

Many non-participating countries have been attacked by Iran because of this. One would expect that as a result we would be asked for help, and we will carefully decide on that. We are not participating in offensive actions against Iran, and we have made it clear that we will not participate in any ground troop deployment. – Wong said in a televised address.

Incident in the Indian Ocean and the Prime Minister's position

The issue of Australia's military presence in the conflict zone became acute after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's statement about the presence of three Australian servicemen on board a US submarine during a combat operation. The US submarine destroyed an Iranian warship with a torpedo in the Indian Ocean.

The head of government emphasized that the Australian military personnel were there as part of an exchange program and did not directly participate in the decision to attack or its execution.

