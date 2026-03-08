Ukraine may deploy Sky Fortress drone detection system in Middle East - FT

Photo: Brave1

Ukraine is negotiating with the United States and several Persian Gulf countries on the use of the Ukrainian acoustic network to detect Iranian drones. This refers to technologies that Kyiv developed to counter Russian attacks during the full-scale war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

According to people familiar with the matter, Ukraine is in talks with the United States and several Persian Gulf countries about replicating Kyiv's acoustic detection network to counter Iranian attack drones. Ukrainian officials, representatives of drone manufacturing companies, and a person involved in the negotiations said that discussions are being held at government, military, and private levels. - the publication writes

The parties are considering the possibility of using Ukrainian drone countermeasures in the Middle East.

The Americans approached (Ukraine) with very specific requests — so, based on their requests, we will provide what they need. - a person familiar with the negotiations told FT.

In addition, according to preliminary information, the governments of the Persian Gulf countries are also negotiating the purchase of Ukrainian interceptor drones, and Ukraine has begun sharing its experience in countering Iranian-made drones with partners facing similar threats.

Additionally

During the war, Ukrainian military and engineers created several drone countermeasures, including the Sky Fortress acoustic detection network. The system was developed in 2022 by two Ukrainian engineers who initially installed a microphone and a mobile phone on a pole near a garage to listen for drones.

Subsequently, this development evolved into a network of over 10,000 acoustic sensors across the country. They help detect Russian drones and transmit their coordinates to air defense forces.

Recall

The European Union plans to spend billions of euros on an "anti-drone wall" using technologies tested in Ukraine after Russian incursions into NATO airspace. This initiative aims to address the vulnerability where NATO relies on expensive technologies to intercept cheap drones.