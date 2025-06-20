Australia closer to banning social media for teenagers after trial

Australia's world-first ban on social media for under-16s has moved closer to reality after a key trial found user age verification is technologically feasible and can be integrated into services, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The findings are a blow to Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc., TikTok and Snap Inc., which had opposed the controversial legislation. Some platform operators had expressed doubts about whether a user's age could be reliably established with current technology.

The results of the government-backed trial pave the way for the law to take effect by the end of the year. The results also potentially allow other jurisdictions to follow Australia's example, amid efforts by countries worldwide to find ways to protect children from harmful online content.

"Age verification can be done in Australia, and it can be done in a way that is private, secure and effective," according to a statement released on Friday as part of a government-organised trial of age verification technology, which announced preliminary findings.

Trial project director Tony Allen said there are "no significant technological barriers" to stopping under-16s from getting social media accounts. "These solutions are technically feasible, can be flexibly integrated into existing services, and can support children's online safety and rights," he said.

More than 50 companies participated in the trial, and Apple Inc. and Google, the developers of the most popular mobile phone operating systems, are also contributing, Allen said in a video conference on Friday.

The trial did not assess public acceptance of any particular technology or associated costs. The accuracy of different methods, for example, the margin of error for facial analysis, was not provided.

What the law entails

Under the new law, digital platforms, including Snapchat, Meta's Instagram, and X, will be responsible for enforcing the age limit with penalties of up to A$50 million ($32 million) for violations.

