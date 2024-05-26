Attempted assassination of Slovak prime minister: Fico's health is improving

The health of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is improving according to doctors' forecasts. This is reported by Aktuality with reference to a statement from Roosevelt Hospital, where Fico is staying, UNN reports.

"Today's health condition of the Prime Minister is in line with the forecasts set by the medical commission. Tomorrow, control examinations will continue," the Roosevelt Hospital said on Sunday.

According to Jan Richter, a member of the Slovak Prime Minister's Smer-SD party, Robert Fico will fully recover by the end of the year.

"The severity of the injury was so great that it would probably be irresponsible to expect a very quick return. I think that full recovery will take until the end of the year," he added.

Recall

On May 15, Fico was targeted by 71-year-old Juraj K. The attacker shot the prime minister several times after the end of a government meeting in Handlove.

