Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze blamed the "party of global war" for the assassination attempt on his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico and suggested that he himself could be the next target, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

I emphasize that, according to preliminary information, the attack on the Prime Minister is traced to the intelligence service of a country that is particularly closely associated with the party of global war - Kobakhidze said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"For the purpose of prevention," the prime minister decided to talk about the "threats" he received from "one of the European Commissioners." Kobakhidze does not name the person. It is alleged that the conversation concerned the law on foreign agents.

"In a conversation with me, the European Commissioner listed a number of measures that Western politicians could take after overriding the veto under the transparency law. When listing these measures, he mentioned: "You see what happened to Fico, and you should be very careful.

The Prime Minister of Georgia claims to have dirt on the "global party of war.

According to Kobakhidze, this parallel "will remind us that in the face of the party of global war, we are dealing with an extremely dangerous force." It is "ready to do anything to bring chaos to Georgia," he adds.

"I am confident that their plans will not succeed this time, and peace and political stability will be maintained in Georgia, which is a prerequisite for the country's development," the statement said.

Recall

Robert Fico, 59, was seriously wounded in an assassination attempt on May 15 in the Slovak city of Handlova. According to media reports, 71-year-old writer and political activist Yuriy Tsintula was arrested in connection with the case. He explained his motives by disagreeing with the government's policies.

The assassination attempt took place in a tense and highly polarized environment in Slovak society.

Last fall, Robert Fico became the head of the Slovak government for the third time. His party has a Eurosceptic and nationalist orientation. Before the election, it advocated limiting military aid to Ukraine and sharply tightening migration control. Fico himself insisted on refraining from sanctions against Russia.